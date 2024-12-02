US-based remote working fintech Deel launches in Europe

Deel’s platform enables employers to hire and pay remote workers in over 100 currencies from anywhere in the world. The new platform removes the often-expensive legal fees and hours of due diligence that companies go through when hiring staff from other countries. Deel works with local laws, complex tax systems, and international payroll processes.

Under lockdown, the remote working fintech saw a 200% surge in customer growth and a 600% increase in revenue and now counts file sharing platform WeTransfer as a valued customer. Deel’s USD 14 million Series A funding round was raised entirely remotely and has fully funded the new fintech’s launch.