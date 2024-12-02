US-based Flywire, Mastercard partner for cross-border tuition payments

The offer is available during the 2020 Fall term to international students originating from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Kenya, and Ghana attending any school around the world that offers Flywire as a preferred payment method for international tuition. Students will be able to make their international tuition payments in their local currencies using Mastercard credit or debit cards as a card payment option with Flywire.

Flywire is a payment provider of choice for students and education institutions around the world. Its solution enables schools to offer international students a secure online payment experience – customised by country, and currency. Flywire also offers multilingual customer service to assist students and their families with multiple channels of communication, according to the official press release.