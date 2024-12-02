US-based fintech Aspiration secures USD 135 mln investment

Aspiration uses Green financial services and has introduced ways to spend, save, and invest that allow customers to help make their money have an impact with a commitment to fossil-fuel-free deposits. The company’s debit cards are made from recycled plastic, features like AIM (Aspiration Impact Measurement) scores for spending, provides the power to automatically carbon-offset gas purchases with Aspiration Plus and Planet Protection. The company is emphasising on planting a tree every time a customer makes a purchase.

The fintech offers 1.00% APY interest on savings accounts, while deposits in Aspiration Spend & Save accounts are FDIC Insured with up to USD 2 million per depositor by being swept to FDIC Member Institutions.