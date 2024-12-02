US Bank to acquire SME payments solution provider Bento Technologies

The Bento platform offers businesses tools to manage card-based payments and other expenses via spend tracking and card transaction controls. The acquisition is part of the vision at US Bank to bring payments and banking services together to simplify cash flow and money management for small businesses.

Bento’s accounts payable-based software complements the bank’s existing Elavon and talech accounts receivable software solutions, providing US Bank clients a holistic one-stop experience for both their accounts payable and accounts receivable needs.