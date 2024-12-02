US Bank partners Viewpost for e-invoicing and payments solutions

Via this partnership, small business customers can link their bank accounts to the Viewpost network where they can also connect to their trading partners to exchange electronic invoices and payments. The connection is guided by a co-branded microsite hosted on the US Bank website (usbank.com/viewpost).

US Bank has made this solution available to all 1.3 million existing small business customers. The Viewpost network is free to join, and enables any size company to connect with any trading partner to send, receive and manage electronic invoices and payments.

Founded in 2011, Viewpost is headquartered in North America, with additional offices in Minneapolis and Seattle.

In September 2014, US Bank expanded its freight-payment trade finance service into Europe.