US Bank partners Sage to assist SMEs manage their cash flow

The partnership enables North American customers to manage their payments and accounting from any computer or mobile device through the introduction of AP Optimizer, built by the bank on the Sage Live accounting platform.

The AP Optimizer’s Consolidated Payables tool allows multiple payment methods such as check, virtual card, ACH and wire. The AP Optimizer’s Cash Flow Analyzer evaluates payments and cash flow data and identifies best times to pay. Despite the fact that the payables component is only for US Bank customers, any Sage Live customer can gain insights from the Optimizer’s comparative data, which shows how their organization stacks up against its peers and best-in class performers. It includes a calculation of the savings or additional revenue that could be realized by making specific changes.