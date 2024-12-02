US Bank implements new payment system for carriers





Carriers getting paid by their shippers through US Bank previously had the ability to have all payments from a shipper accelerated – or none of them. Prior to that, a carrier could be in a ‘full collaboration mode’ in which it could ‘accelerate all the payments across all the shippers.’ There also was an option in which a carrier could accelerate payments from some shippers, but not all. Those choices remain.

The new system is described as ‘cafeteria-style’, allowing carriers to choose some payments to get accelerated while passing on others. There might be a ‘nominal’ fee that US Bank would charge on an accelerated invoice. For example, a fee for the acceleration of a USD 1.000 invoice could be approximately USD 17.