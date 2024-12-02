U.S. Bank has launched its Connected Partnership Network





The Connected Partnership Network was designed to improve the manner in which corporate treasury firms and teams identify and adopt technology connected with the bank in an easier and more secure way. These include treasury management systems, as well as working capital automation solutions.

Following this announcement, the Connected Partnership Network will also allow companies, fintechs, and other parties to design applications that are powered by the U.S. Bank Payment Services, as well as deliver them through the network service.



More information on the Connected Partnership Network

Businesses and companies will also be given the possibility to determine which of their existing tech services are already integrated into the Connected Partnership Network. This will open up opportunities to connect to U.S. Bank payments within existing systems in an easy manner. The offerings represent the latest example of the financial institution’s embedded payments strategy, while also delivering U.S. Bank capabilities within applications that are already used by businesses.

The U.S. Bank launched the Connected Partnership Network in order to make the process of searching and finding third-party applications integrated into the bank more easily and efficiently. By using integrated network partners, businesses and enterprises can reduce the time and resources that are needed in the procedure of implementing treasury management solutions through embedded banking.

In order to automate and improve cash management, companies will be given the capability to access a variety of integrated services that provide optimised emerging technologies. Furthermore, third parties can benefit from the possibility of integrating with U.S. Bank in an easier way on behalf of mutual users. This includes integrations with EPR systems, accounts payable and receivable systems, as well as treasury management systems.

As firms are increasingly searching for ways to gain efficiency and to streamline their processes, the new launch also focuses on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of the clients, while remaining compliant with the industry’s requirements and laws.

In order for customers to benefit from the Connected Partnership Network, they will need to access the financial institution’s website. Businesses will be enabled to streamline their embedded payment and cash management experiences with integrated products from a suite of multiple U.S. Bank Global Treasury Management partners, with new collaborations being expected to go live soon.







