U.S. Bank, Fiserv team up on data exchange deal





By using an application programming interface (API), consumers can link their financial data with the third-party applications they select, thereby having better control over their money. This is enabled by AllData Aggregation from Fiserv, which aggregates over 18.000 consumer data sources including bank, investment, credit card, retirement, insurance, and loan accounts.

Furthermore, API enabled services ensure that customers are in control of their data, according to IBS Intelligence. They have the provision to decide what data is to be shared while removing the need to give their usernames and passwords to a third party.

Fiserv is a financial service technology provider which was selected by Interior Savings Credit Union for its digital transformation, the online publication added.