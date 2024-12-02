US Bank extends freight-payment trade finance functionality to Europe

Through its Brussels-based subsidiary, Elavon Freight Payment, the bank is set to enable shippers to hold onto their cash longer and provides carriers with an alternative to factoring and other financing options commonly used in Europe nowadays.

The new trade finance functionality joins a suite of recent enhancements to Elavon Freight Payment that reflect Europe’s diverse business, legal and regulatory environments. The offering provides an automated solution for some of Europe’s freight-payment processing needs, including VAT support and invoice processing. Customers can choose German, French, or English-language platforms.