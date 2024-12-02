US Bank brings Request for Payment to billers

With RfP capabilities added to US Bank eBill Service – a digital solution for accounts receivables teams – US Bank commercial clients will now have access to a fully integrated bill delivery and payment platform with the RfP capabilities.

With RfP, consumers will be able to choose to have their bills delivered directly to them through their bank’s website or app. RfP reportedly provides consumers flexibility and convenience in paying their bills and certainty that the payment has cleared, instantly. Payments can be made 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Billers reportedly benefit from RfP – which are sent over The Clearing House’s RTP network – in many ways, including immediate settlement, reduced costs due to less paper payments, and improved visibility into when the payment will be made.

The US Bank eBill Service enables billers to offer their customers simple payment options through their preferred channel. US Bank also added popular features to its real-time payments offering, such as pay-by-text, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Amazon Alexa.