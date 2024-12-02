US Bank and Microsoft partner to boost cloud computing banking

Microsoft Azure will be the primary cloud provider for the US-based financial entity’s application, boosting digitisation and the ability to rapidly process and analyse data.

The partnership will allow US Bank to provide innovative products to customers and partners, as well as keeping a closer connection to its client base. Through the significant technology investment, the bank will have access to the latest AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning capabilities that will transform applications and create a new, customer-centred online banking experience.

US Bank’s transition to the cloud will improve the security of data, customer privacy, and financial assets, while developing new opportunities for the bank to expand its partnerships and leverage the cloud technology for better banking solutions for its clients.

The adoption of digital banking has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, with almost 81% of US Bank’s total transactions being conducted online at the end of 2021, which reinforces the need of a powerful cloud-based infrastructure.