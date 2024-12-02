US Bank acquires Salucro to boost healthcare payment solutions







Founded in 2004, Salucro provides online billing and payments offerings for healthcare providers across the United States. It has previously been a partner of Elavon, the merchant acquiring unit within US Bank. The bank initially invested in Salucro in 2022, and Salucro's platform is sold through Elavon as MedEpay.

Officials from US Bank said they are a prominent player in providing banking and payments services to the healthcare industry, making it easier for providers and patients to focus on what’s most important to them. Salucro’s robust billing and payment platform complements the offerings they provide throughout US Bank and Elavon.

This acquisition builds on the bank’s healthcare-focused service. US Bank provides a broad range of banking and payment services to healthcare organisations, including hospital systems, insurers, medical equipment manufacturers and medical, dental, and veterinary practices. The bank’s healthcare experts focus on delivering innovative solutions to help clients of all types and sizes meet their financial, operational, and investment goals – so they can focus on their core mission of serving patients.

The Salucro team members are now employees of US Bank, and will integrate into Elavon. The acquisition closed on 21 August 2024. Financial terms are not disclosed.





More information about US Bancorp

US Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and USD 680 billion in assets as of 30 June 2024, is the parent company of US Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally, and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments, and wealth management.