US: 88% of millenials use online, m-banking - report

According to a study released by financial institution TD Bank, respondents were using digital banking more frequently than they had in the previous year, with 57% saying they used mobile more often and 50% saying the same for online banking.

76% of those between ages 18 and 34 said that online and mobile banking were more convenient. Three-quarters of respondents said that an advantage of digital banking was that it saved them time, and the same percentage cited the ability to bank at any time as a benefit.

Top activities millennials conducted via online and mobile banking were checking balances or activity (84%), paying bills (57%) and transferring money (56%).