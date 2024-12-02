Upvest to support Plum's product expansion across Europe





Following this partnership, Plum will be able to extend its services, offering direct and fractional investments in EUR-denominated ETFs and stocks to its users across all nine EU markets. These markets include France, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, and Greece. As a result, Plum aims to enhance the investment experience for its EU user base.













Through Upvest’s integrated exchange and custody connectivity for European flow, all orders will be handled by Upvest. This includes order placement, settlement, and custody services, providing a simplified end-to-end process. Additionally, Upvest will also enable Plum to offer real fractional shares to its end users, particularly appealing to retail investors. This approach allows investors to become the legal owners of the shares, benefiting from dividend rights and other corporate actions.

About Upvest

Upvest is a fintech company with the mission to empower other fintechs to provide their end customers with any type of investment product. To achieve that, Upvest has developed an investment API to integrate for small and large fintechs alike. This allows Upvest clients to offer their end customers an experience in the field of capital market investment and retirement planning, save resources, and fully concentrate on their core business. Upvest provides its B2B clients with the full range of investment opportunities in the areas of principal broking business, proprietary trading, and safe custody business for traditional securities as well as crypto assets.





In May 2023, Revolut partnered with Upvest to provide its end users with fractional ETF and European stock trading throughout Europe. The collaboration would enable the global financial super app to provide its users with an extensive range of investment choices through Upvest’s modular, accessible, and compliant Investment API that aims to make investing simplified and secure.





About Plum

Plum is a smart money app, with the mission of making wealth-building automatic. It automates parts of personal finance that people find difficult or don’t have time for, helping them save, invest, budget, and manage their spending. Based in the UK, the company has over 1.7 million customers across the UK and EU, with offices in Greece and Cyprus.



