UPMC, IBM to boost health care supply chain

Pensiamo will improve supply chain performance through a comprehensive source-to-pay offering, including cognitive analytics with IBM Watson Health technologies. IBM is a minority owner of Pensiamo.

One of the nations largest integrated health care delivery and financing systems, with USD 12 billion in revenue, UPMC will own a majority of the new Pittsburgh-based company and be the initial customer under a long-term contract.

IBM is a leader in managing supply chain spend and operations across several industries, with more than USD 57 billion of spending under its management. On behalf of itself and its clients, IBM routinely manages procurement with key suppliers in such categories as travel, technology, construction, telecommunications, facilities and contingent labor.

UPMC and IBM have a long history of working together to improve the efficiency of health care operations, including lowering the cost and improving the performance of UPMCs own data infrastructure. At the same time, UPMC has developed a number of successful supply chain ventures that also serve outside customers, including Prodigo Solutions, Health Care Pharmacy Central and BioTronics, all part of the health systems strategy of commercializing innovation.