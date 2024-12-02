The collaboration agreement has been renewed for five years, with an option of a further one-year extension.











Next-gen application services

Through this partnership, UPM benefits from business continuity, AI-driven technology, increased productivity, cost optimisation, and support from Tietoevry. UPM chose Tietoevry for its expertise in the forest industry and capabilities when it comes to its end-to-end, multi-party service delivery model.

UPM is pursuing products using AI and automation that will further improve service and user experience, increase productivity, add value to the business, and optimise costs.

UPM’s portfolio includes business applications from technology providers such as Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP, as well as Tietoevry Industry’s TIPS Manufacturing Execution System. The services are delivered through a one-team approach by Tietoevry in a multi-party environment.

Under the renewed collaboration, Tietoevry will provide services such as application management and development, automation and AI, application development capabilities, DevOps team as a service, and TIPS Industry Solutions and Services, a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) for several UPM business areas.

Tietoevry stated that it sees great potential in the opportunities offered by AI, data, and automation, and it is committed to realising these benefits for UPM. Its industry-specific MES solution, powered by AI, is designed for the forest industry and provides transparency across the whole value chain, enabling its customers to achieve their targets.





