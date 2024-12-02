Uplinq partners with fundii

By reportedly providing billions of unique and validated data signals, which go beyond traditional credit indicators, Uplinq helps small business lenders make more accurate lending decisions. Now, the company’s solution has been onboarded by equity fundraising platform, fundii. Moving forward, the new partnership will help facilitate more de-risked investments into tech startups across the MENA region.

fundii’s business model looks to connect local tech entrepreneurs from the MENA region with regional and international investors. However, the company takes a holistic approach to this objective. Alongside its core aim of finding suitable investment opportunities for those in its network, fundii works closely with entrepreneurs by assisting with networking opportunities, investment promotion and valuation, as well as specially designed technical business workshops and master classes under the fundii+ brand.

By incorporating Uplinq’s solution into its crowdfunding platform, fundii is helping to minimise the risks for investors using its service. In turn, the company is improving the likelihood of investment into entrepreneurs using its platform.