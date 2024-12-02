Uphold acquires cards issuer Optimus

An Electronic Money Institution (EMI) regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Optimus acts as a card issuer (including FX multi-currency) and payments facilitator. The firm serves customers in the fintech and Credit Union sectors offering a platform that supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, Open Banking, as well as contactless and virtual cards, IBANs, UK sort-code and accounts, plus ‘cardless’ cash withdrawal.

The Uphold platform aims to democratise investments by opening up access to traditionally hard-to-reach asset classes, including cryptos, precious metals, US equities, and carbon credits. There are no minimum amounts, and users can trade from Bitcoin crypto to Tesla stock - or any other assets - in one trade.

The Uphold account allows users to toggle between more than 100 funding sources and spend any of their holdings - from XRP to Tesla stock - at more than 50 million merchants worldwide, as well as access to cash at most ATMs.