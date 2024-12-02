Upgrade launches its own BNPL offering





Upgrade’s users will be able to split the cost of their transactions and pay off their debt over four months without being charged any interest.

The fintech recently closed a USD 105 million Series E funding round back in August, valuing the business at USD 3.3 billion. To date, Upgrade has lent approximatively 7 billion of credit to consumers through cards and loans and says it is on track to deliver a further USD 7 billion in 2021.