Updated draft law e-invoicing Swedish public sector

The main elements of the draft law are as follows:

Effective 1 April 2019, all contracting entities shall exclusively receive and process electronic invoices.

Also effective as of this date, all suppliers to contracting authorities shall exclusively send electronic invoices to the contracting authorities.

The electronic invoices shall be in a format that complies with the European standard (EN) or in a different structured format agreed upon between the contracting entity and the supplier.

No paper or PDF invoices will be allowed as of this date.

According to decisions taken in December 2015, all contracting authorities shall be able to use PEPPOL for the transmission of electronic documents as of 1 November 2018.