Upco International selects Token for Open Banking payment services

Upco Mobile Messenger will use Token Pay™ to enable the delivery of account-to-account (A2A) transfer services and account-to-merchant (A2M) payment services using the UpcoPAY extension within the application. Using Token’s platform, the company now plans to roll out a suite of open banking-enabled payment services aimed at enhancing the UX and lowering transaction costs.

Token’s API provides pan-European bank connectivity, meaning companies like Upco can establish a connection to any bank to initiate payments and data requests on behalf of their customers. Using Token’s interface, payments are confirmed instantly, and transaction fees are reduced by up to 50%.

Upco International is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. wWith the forthcoming addition of the Upco e-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to share account information with their clients.