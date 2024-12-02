Up partners with TransferWise for international money transfers

The partnership will help Up users to send and receive money in 48 different currencies with TransferWise, using the Up app.

Up customers using the international money transfer (IMT) service will not have to worry about exchange rate markups.

They will know how much transfer fees they will pay and how much foreign currency will be entered into their bank accounts.

New customers can use the Up app to create a TransferWise account and start using the IMT service.

Existing customers can log in and head over to the payments tab to create a new international payment.

Moreover, the app users can head over to the ‘monthly insights’ tab to view their total savings in or out for the month, as well as, total payments and total purchases.