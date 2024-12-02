Unstoppable Finance receives EUR 4.5 million in funding

The company aims to offer wallets for decentralised finance. Among the investors are Speedinvest, Inflection, Backed, Cadenza, Discovery Ventures, Fabric Ventures and Rockaway Blockchain Fund. There are also well-known business angels from the Ethereum / Polkadot ecosystem, Centrifuge and Fractal.

According to an Unstoppable Finance representative, they believe that non-custodial DeFi wallets will be of great importance in the future. The start-up wants to enable average investors to participate in the new decentralised business world by providing a one-stop shop for trading, profitable saving, NFTs and other Web3 services bundled in one mobile application.