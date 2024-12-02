Unoes integration in BBVA has been completed

More than that, customers will be able to make transactions in the extensive network of branches (over 3,300) and ATMs all over Spain (more than 6,700).

The customers will pay no administration and maintenance fees on their accounts, and their accounts will remain exactly the same, according to the press release. And if they have a debit or credit card they can continue using it just as they have done until now for purchases and cash withdrawals.

BBVA agreed Unoe’s integration in the group last March. BBVA reinforces transformation process by incorporating all its online customers under the same brand.