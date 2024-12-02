



The artificial intelligence (AI) solutions will equip the bank’s relationship managers with insights to authorise transactions, resolve issues, and help customers; as a result, customers will experience a fast and secure onboarding process.

The solutions help to eliminate the barriers that can arise between humans and digital channels and enable omni-channel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. This will enable UNO Digital Bank to deliver experiences that are personalised, relevant, and timely based on complete understanding of customers.

UNO Digital Bank is a full-spectrum credit-led digital bank licensed under the Digital Banking License framework by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in the Philippines. With UNO Digital Bank, Filipinos can use one app to save, borrow, transact, invest, and protect their money; to manage their finances with ease.