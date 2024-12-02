UNO Digital Bank, Collabera Digital to integrate with GCash

Through this collaboration, UNO Digital Bank, Collabera Digital, and GCash aim to make digital financial services easily accessible to individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status or location in the Philippines. Their partnership also contributes to the growth of the digital economy by improving the way individuals conduct business through mobile banking and digital wallets.
The partnership’s objective
Collabera Digital provided UNO Digital Bank and GCash with a tech strategy that addressed Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) systems and developed an integrated API platform. The strategic collaboration enables business agility and accelerated time to market, resulting in a simplified customer experience, an increase in user base, faster account opening, and convenient cash-in and cash-out options for end users.
According to UNO Digital Bank’s officials, the partnership with GCash allows the bank to significantly scale its customer reach, as the app has over 80 million users and activates towards financial inclusion. Representatives from Collabera Digital stated that by leveraging their understanding of GCash and UNO Digital Bank’s tech stack and their value proposition, the company implemented digital engineering methodologies, resulting in the integration of the bank into GCash’s app.
Moreover, diverse stakeholders collaborated on this partnership, including financial institutions, technology companies, and society at large, all of them having a significant role in promoting financial inclusion and advancing the digital economy in the country.
GCash’s latest developments
Owned by the Philippines' double unicorn Mynt, GCash provides convenient and secure financial services to its users, focusing on driving financial inclusion in the country. The app offers several services, including fund transfers, bill payments, ecommerce, savings, investments, insurance, and lending, among others. Moreover, GCash is committed to sustainability, promoting a green digital lifestyle, and working on contributing to a greener future.
Recently, HitPay partnered
with GCash to extend payment options for Philippine merchants. Through this collaboration, the two companies want to allow businesses to accept payments via three additional payment methods, including GCash, GGives, and GCredit, on HitPay’s payment gateway.
During the same period, Visa and GCash entered a collaboration
to drive financial inclusion. The launch of the offering is expected to increase financial inclusion in the Philippines by providing the unbanked population with access to the benefits associated with owning a card. The GCash Card is directed to the segment of the population with no bank accounts and no documents typically required for applying for a card. Being powered by Visa, the product has a global reach and can be used for international payments in over 200 countries and territories, at more than 100 merchants.