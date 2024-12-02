UNO Digital Bank, Collabera Digital to integrate with GCash





Through this collaboration, UNO Digital Bank, Collabera Digital, and GCash aim to make digital financial services easily accessible to individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status or location in the Philippines. Their partnership also contributes to the growth of the digital economy by improving the way individuals conduct business through mobile banking and digital wallets.











The partnership’s objective

Collabera Digital provided UNO Digital Bank and GCash with a tech strategy that addressed Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) systems and developed an integrated API platform. The strategic collaboration enables business agility and accelerated time to market, resulting in a simplified customer experience, an increase in user base, faster account opening, and convenient cash-in and cash-out options for end users.



According to UNO Digital Bank’s officials, the partnership with GCash allows the bank to significantly scale its customer reach, as the app has over 80 million users and activates towards financial inclusion. Representatives from Collabera Digital stated that by leveraging their understanding of GCash and UNO Digital Bank’s tech stack and their value proposition, the company implemented digital engineering methodologies, resulting in the integration of the bank into GCash’s app.



Moreover, diverse stakeholders collaborated on this partnership, including financial institutions, technology companies, and society at large, all of them having a significant role in promoting financial inclusion and advancing the digital economy in the country.





