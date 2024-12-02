Unlimit secures online payment aggregator license in India





Following this announcement, Unlimit entered into the Indian marketplace, while also becoming the receipt of its Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Online Payment Aggregator license. This initiative represents an important step into the company’s global expansion strategy, as it will focus on launching its operations and suite of secure solutions in the region.

In addition, Unlimit will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the announcement

Unlimit represents a global fintech company that was developed in order to provide a large portfolio of financial services and solutions to its clients and partners. This includes payment processing opportunities, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), as well as on-ramp fiat solutions for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. Unlimit focuses on delivering products that eliminate financial borders and facilitate financial inclusion, as well as prioritising the process of allowing businesses to operate both locally and internationally across Europe, the UK, LATAM, India, Africa, and APAC, in a secure and efficient way.

The announcement comes at a time when India is experiencing major development in the digital commerce landscape, which represents an increasing demand for faster and more secure payment solutions. At the same time, the receipt of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Online Payment Aggregator license follows behind Unlimit receiving its Bank of Tanzania license, being an important step in the company’s development process.

Throughout this initiative, Unlimit will be given the possibility to operate as a payment service provider in the region of India. The fintech company is also expected to enable the delivery of a wider range of payment solutions and methods in the area, aiming to optimise the manner in which local businesses expand their reach to a larger audience and accelerate the development of the local financial landscape.



