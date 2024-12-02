Unlimit expands in Tanzania





Following this announcement, Unlimit will be enabled to provide customers in the region of Tanzania with its expertise and suite of solutions, after receiving the Bank of Tanzania’s (BAT) license. This process is expected to mark an important step in the company’s expansion in the area of Africa.

The approval of Unlimit as an authorised payment solution provider by the Bank of Tanzania will also enable the company to further deliver a range of secure and improved offerings to the Tanzanian market. This suite of solutions will include business transactions, merchant products, as well as outbound payments, among other things.







More information on the product launch

Global fintech company, Unlimit offers its customers and users a large portfolio of financial services, such as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), payment processing, and a suite of tools for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. The company focuses on delivering services that eliminate financial borders and enable partners and users to operate both locally and internationally with ease across several geographical regions around the world, such as the UK, Europe, APAC, India, Africa, and LatAm.

Throughout the launch of Tanzanian operations, Unlimit will continue to prioritise its broader strategy of expanding into Africa, following the approval of similar licenses in the regions of Nigeria and Kenya, processes that took place in 2023. By releasing operations in a third African country, the company underscored an important step in its commitment to improve its presence and overall investment in the region. This is expected to take place by expanding the reach of its proprietary payment infrastructure across the continent.

At the same time, the addition of this infrastructure is set to remove the existing barriers and challenges that are present in the regional and global trade for the country’s entrepreneurs. Unlimit will continue to work on its plan to eliminate financial borders across multiple areas around the world, while also accelerating the development of the financial landscape. In addition, the fintech will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the local industry.

Unlimit will also onboard international and local merchants, businesses, partners, and entrepreneurs while aiming to drive more value and customer choice across the Tanzanian market.



