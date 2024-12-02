Unlimit announces a partnership with Velmie

This collaboration aims to offer scalable financial solutions to users through Unlimit's BaaS API. Through the partnership, clients of Velmie will gain access to various solutions including digital payments and white-label cards, facilitating easier navigation of regulatory complexities. Additionally, clients will gain access to Unlimit's customisable platform and rapid integration capabilities, potentially reducing time and monetary costs associated with entering new markets.

According to the official press release, Europe has established itself as a fintech hub, representing 17% of the global cumulative valuation of fintech, valued at approximately USD 2.26 trillion. The same source reveals that the European fintech digital assets market is projected to grow by 3.66% from 2024 to 2028, reaching a market volume of USD 448.40 billion in 2028.

Representatives from Unlimit emphasised the strategic significance of the partnership, highlighting its potential to foster rapid growth and innovation in European fintech businesses. In turn, officials from Velmie expressed enthusiasm about the alignment between the two companies, stressing the expanded offerings and value addition for customers across the EU. The partnership initially targets the European market, with future plans for expansion into other markets.

More information about Unlimit

Unlimit, founded in 2009, offers a portfolio of financial services including payment processing, BaaS, and on-ramp fiat solutions for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi.

In April 2024, Unlimit secured an online payment aggregator licence in the region of India, aimed to accelerate its worldwide expansion strategy. Following this announcement, Unlimit tapped into the Indian marketplace while also becoming the receipt of a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Online Payment Aggregator licence. This initiative represented an important step into the company’s global expansion strategy, as it focused on launching its operations and suite of secure solutions in the region. Unlimit aims to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.

For more information about Unlimit, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.