The new offering allows companies globally to launch and embed digital payment products for their customers based in the European Economic Area, United Kingdom, and Latin America.

Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC) is a flexible, Banking-as-a-Service white-label solution with software and licences for a boutique approach. It enables clients to customise and embed payment solutions directly into their own platforms without the need to build complicated payment systems, overcome regulatory obstacles or manage the complexities and difficulties of payment network membership.

Company officials stated that with UBC’s real-time cloud-based platform, businesses get a complete toolkit that gives them the flexibility and control they need to build new financial products quickly and efficiently. Companies can retain their global, high-value customers and expand their services into Europe, the UK, and LATAM, providing digital payment capabilities.











Other perks of Unlimint Banking and Cards

The BaaS product also offers crypto to fiat conversion and over 150 APIs that enable clients to customise all elements of their programme. In addition to this, UBC provides businesses globally the ability to accelerate their geographic footprints in existing and new market verticals in Europe, UK, and LATAM.

High-growth markets, like next-generation banking, and fintechs can unlock borderless accounts and payments with UBC’s physical and virtual debit card API solutions. UBC provides an end-to-end offering that can seamlessly integrate banking and payment services via a single account: BaaS, corporate accounts, acquiring, and crypto, all under one roof.





More information about Unlimint

Unlimint helps businesses enter new markets, explore new industries, and reach new milestones. The company’s mission is to provide innovators with a convenient and simple financial interface that enables payments to flow freely and invisibly across borders. We offer a wide range of services, including payment gateway, card acquiring, business accounts, card issuing, alternative payment methods, and more.