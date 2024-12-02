Univest Banks expands its partnership with Jack Henry





Univest selected the Banno Digital Platfor to provide a consistent experience regardless of channel. The bank combines technology with personal service through the Banno Conversations feature, which allows customers to connect with local representatives inside the digital channel at their moment of need. And, with Jack Henry’s open infrastructure, Univest is able to integrate additional vendors of its choice.

Other new digital capabilities the bank added include JHA PayCenter, which connects Univest to real-time payment networks to provide person-to-person payments, and JHA OpenAnywhere, a digital account opening tool, which allows customers and prospects to open new accounts and start banking immediately.