Universal Merchant Bank rolls out mobile banking app

After a beta testing phase with over 500 users, the mobile banking solution is launched with the aim to provide customers and non-customers with a wide range of banking transactions and requests that are available for Android, Apple and Windows device users.

The application allows users to buy airtime, check account balances, monitor transactions, perform cardless cash withdrawals at any UMB ATM, request and track loans, transfer funds instantly to UMB and other domestic accounts, and pay bills via Scan & Pay.

This addition is part of the Ghana-based bank’s initiative to build an enhanced digital mobile banking experience for consumers and an important element of the bank’s digitalisation strategy for 2018 and beyond.