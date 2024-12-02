Unity One Credit Union partners with Finastra

Now, members will have the ability to access all aspects of their banking relationship, through a single digital banking channel. With Fusion Digital Banking, Unity One is able to provide its members with innovative digital services that let them bank the way they want. The credit union is enhancing its digital channel with Allied Bill Payment, through Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud developer platform and marketplace for financial solutions, to pay and manage bills from the digital application.

With the capability of personalisation and access to funds and services, the credit union’s members will enjoy the benefits of branch-banking in their pocket.