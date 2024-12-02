United Texas Bank selects Jack Henry for banking services

Jack Henry & Associates is a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Before the partnership, United Texas Bank’s systems were too manual and fragmented to meet the bank’s needs, according to the official press release.

Features such as JHA OpenAnywhere digital account opening were an added benefit for the bank. Previously, it worked with a third-party account opening vendor and had to manually re-write all forms from the application site to match their back office. The bank has also adopted customer-controlled card security features and fully automated wires from Jack Henry to boost its payments services.