United Pacific selects Eskers order processing automation service

United Pacific is leveraging Esker’s order processing automation solution. The solution was implemented via Esker’s cloud platform. Esker was selected based on its experience in the order processing arena as well as its solution’s ability to integrate with Microsoft Dynamics NAV ERP software.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In recent news, Esker has unveiled that a US-based multinational manufacturing company has signed on to automate the processing of purchase orders (POs).