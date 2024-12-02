The acquisition was financed by both equity and debt from existing investors, which include BNP Paribas, Citi, Danske Bank, and Standard Chartered. This move marks United Fintech’s entry into the commercial banking segment.











Expanding into commercial banking

United Fintech’s vision is to provide banks with scalable and modern technology. This sentiment is shared by CBA, which serves a network of banks across Europe and Asia. By integrating CBA’s API-driven trade finance and payments technology, United Fintech improves its ability to support financial institutions in their digital transformation. This acquisition improves automation, efficiency, and security for commercial banks worldwide, ensuring they can integrate better fintech solutions.

CBA’s expertise in API-based banking technology, combined with United Fintech’s global reach is projected to drive operational efficiency for financial institutions. United Fintech remains committed to expanding its platform through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, continuing to offer services to banks seeking digital solutions.

Although the financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, the company confirmed that 15% of the total consideration was reinvested into its shares, ensuring that CBA’s employees remain engaged in the company’s future.

United Fintech chose CBA because of its solutions that help banks improve their operations, as well as its technology, which fits the company’s vision of building a comprehensive digital ecosystem for financial institutions. Through this collaboration, United Fintech plans to strengthen its digital commercial banking roadmap, while CBA aims to scale its solutions globally.





Commercial banking market growth rate

Services under the umbrella of commercial banking help manage risk, facilitate trade, and support economic growth through various financial products. The main product types of commercial banking include syndicated loans, capital markets, commercial lending, and project finance.

The commercial banking market is projected to grow in 2025, according to the Commercial Banking Global Market Report 2025. It will grow from USD 3841.58 billion in 2024 to USD 4415.27 in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.9%. The growth can be attributed to increases in global trading, increased digitalisation in the banking sector, the rising threat of cyber-attacks, and the increasing focus on social and environmental criteria, among others.