United Arab Bank expands partnership with Network International





Following this announcement, the United Arab Bank has renewed its credit card processing agreement with Network International, the provider of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region. In addition, the companies expanded the partnership in order to include debit card processing within the Network One platform.

The renewed agreement will also allow the United Arab Bank to offer its customers a centralised, secure, and scalable solution for card processing. Both UAB and Network International will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.







More information on the announcement

Network International represents a Middle East and African digital payment company which focuses on optimising the manner in which businesses and economies develop by simplifying payments and ecommerce. The United Arab Bank (UAB) was launched as a joint venture between UAE investors and the French international financial conglomerate, Société Générale (SG). Currently, the bank provides its customers and collaborators with retail and corporate banking products.

As the partnership between the financial institutions contributed positively to UAB’s overall development and growth, the new agreement is expected to add to this momentum by combining the Network’s card processing capabilities with the bank’s expertise. This integration will allow the companies to deliver an improved, secure, and efficient suite of solutions to customers and clients, while also accelerating the development of the overall financial landscape.

In addition, by leveraging Network International’s technology, the United Arab Bank will focus on optimising the overall client experience and driving operational efficiency.



