United Arab Bank chooses Finastra to power digital transformation

Open Banking Report 2019

The bank has selected Finastra’s Fusion Corporate Channels and Fusion Cash Management products to strengthen its corporate offering and help attract more customers. It is also upgrading to the latest version of Fusion Equation, Finastra’s core banking solution, to offer digital experience to its retail customers.

Fusion Corporate Channels and Fusion Cash Management will provide a much improved, functionality-rich experience for corporate users and treasurers to manage cashflows, unifying trade, supply chain finance, cash, lending and treasury services for corporate clients. The solutions will be integrated with Fusion Equation under a single portal. The upgrade and integration will be managed through Fusion Advance, Finastra’s dedicated upgrade management program, powered by Finastra Global Services.

Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, Finastra provides financial services spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets.