Unit, Plaid to enable client Open Finance connectivity

Plaid Exchange enables Unit clients to be discoverable and connected to the more than 5,000 apps and services in the Plaid network. For example, consumers that hold deposit accounts created on the Unit platform can now connect with apps like Venmo and Robinhood to fund their wallets to pay friends or make investments. Businesses that use expense management software like Expensify can gather transaction data from Unit cards to monitor business expenses.

Unit’s Plaid Exchange integration verifies end-user accounts using their phone number. For Unit clients, there is no additional code or cost to get started and added as a financial institution to the Plaid network. This integration allows Unit to help companies launch new banking products that unlock value and expand financial access for all. Unit clients will save an estimated 2-6 weeks of engineering time versus connecting to Plaid themselves.