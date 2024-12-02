Unit and Currencycloud partner for seamless cross-border payments

Currently, Unit allows its American clients to make cross-border payments, access wallets and FX, and expand their portfolios into global markets. The new integration with Currencycloud will provide customers increased efficiency to access their accounts and make domestic or international transfers.

The partnership between the two companies helps fintechs of all sizes to experience a seamless, embedded banking process, and help expand their international reach by including financial features directly into their end products such as virtual accounts, cards, payments, and lending.

The American BaaS company is backed by industry leaders, including Accel, and received funding from world brand names like Chime, Lemonade, Venmo, Google, and Microsoft.