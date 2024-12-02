UNIPaaS partners with GoCardless for bank payments

Per the press release information, the collaboration marks UNIPaaS as the latest payment service provider (PSP) to tap into the fintech’s global bank payment network through a white-label integration.





Bank payments and UNIPaaS – GoCardless partnership details

Leveraging GoCardless Embed, UNIPaaS will be able to provide payment methods of the likes of direct debit and Open Banking payments, in order to address the increased customer demand. This is set to eliminate customers’ need to collaborate with a separate PSP for bank payments.

Customers will have access to an easy, secure, and cost-effective payment method within a platform they know and trust. What is more, GoCardless Embed can assist with their growth in existing markets, and expansion into new verticals and use cases where bank payments are preferred.











A new integration that comes white-labelled as standard, GoCardless Embed enables payment providers to integrate GoCardless’ global bank payment network straight into their platform through a single, simple API. Per the announcement information, the integration provides access to:

Bank payment schemes in the UK, Eurozone, and the US, with additional ones set to come in the near future;

End-to-end payment processing capabilities for bank payments, including reconciliation, mandate management, reporting, and refunds;

Open Banking-powered features, including instant one-off and recurring payments in the UK, together with account verification and fraud prevention across all three markets.

What is more, GoCardless Embed allows providers to tap into the account-to-account (A2A) market, which is valued at approximately USD 225 trillion in transaction volumes globally, as detailed in the press release.

Commenting on the announcement, David Avgi, CEO and Co-founder at UNIPaaS advised that the company is looking forward to leveraging Embed to provide customers with bank payments as a new B2B payment option. Per their statement, UNIPaaS' one-contract, one-integration solution simplifies how its platform customers offer additional payment methods using the company’s embedded UI suite, and the official believes this to help them address the growing demand for bank payments, and expects a strong take-up based on past demand.

Eva Ducruezet, Chief Expansion Officer and MD of GoCardless Embed and Bank Account Data added that through their simple integration, UNIPaaS is enabled to expedite its way of accessing bank payments in more than 25 countries, offering customers precisely what they want.

