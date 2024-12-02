



This collaboration aims to address the significant gap in credit availability, particularly for individuals with limited or no credit history.











By combining UD’s state-of-the-art digital banking infrastructure with JuanHand’s expertise in fintech lending, the partnership seeks to deliver faster, more efficient access to financial services for creditworthy Filipinos. This innovative approach will provide individuals who are traditionally excluded from the financial system with opportunities to secure loans and build credit.

The partnership leverages UD's digital banking capabilities, enabling simple, user-friendly access to financial products. With the addition of JuanHand’s lending technology, customers will experience better processes that reduce the time and complexity involved in accessing credit. This joint effort aligns with both organisations’ commitment to advancing financial inclusion in the country.





A step toward greater financial empowerment

The collaboration is designed to help individuals by providing them with the tools needed to improve their financial standing. It focuses not only on providing access to credit but also on fostering long-term financial health for underserved Filipinos. The partnership will catalyse financial empowerment, offering individuals a chance to take control of their economic future.

The partnership is also expected to benefit small businesses and entrepreneurs, who will gain access to much-needed working capital. With increased access to affordable and accessible loans, these businesses can grow, creating jobs and stimulating economic activity in local communities.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing more equitable financial solutions to Filipinos, especially those who have been historically underserved by traditional banking institutions. Through this partnership, UD and JuanHand aim to play a pivotal role in transforming the financial landscape of the Philippines.