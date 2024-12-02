UnionBank to complete migration to the cloud by 2022





The bank chose Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its cloud platform, and once the migration is complete, UnionBank will run almost 400 ‘mission-critical applications’ on AWS, including Finacle Core Banking and SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, to further modernise its IT infrastructure, drive operational efficiencies, and innovate new services.

By scaling its operational workloads on demand using AWS, UnionBank expects to reduce infrastructure maintenance and operation costs by USD 1 million over the next 5 years.

UnionBank is also migrating over 900 virtual machines to VMware Cloud on AWS. As a result, it expects to generate savings of over 30% over 5 years and create a return on investment in less than 18 months.