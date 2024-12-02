Union Bank partners with FIS for banking technology

Union Bank, a member of MUFG Americas Holdings, will use the FIS Modern Banking Platform to co-develop and co-engineer systems that will be core to its banking. FIS and Union Bank will work together to co-engineer the new solution to meet the bank's specific needs.

Union Bank is the first global financial institution to choose the new Modern Banking Platform to drive innovation forward. The platform, which also includes the FIS Digital One omnichannel platform, will provide the bank with intuitive user experience and integrated digital and mobile banking tools.

The solution is built to support open banking through extensive application programming interfaces (APIs) – enabling the bank to tap into the wider ecosystem of FIS and third-party applications to deliver innovative new services to clients. The system will be designed to be cloud-native, providing high resiliency, scalability and cost efficiencies that come with secure cloud delivery.