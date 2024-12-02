Union Bank of India, Infosys Finacle to offer WhatsApp banking

This development has followed due to the successful implementation of Finacle Conversational Banking, Finacle Remote Banker, and Finacle Mobile Teller solutions, as per the communique.

The new service from the lender is titled as Union Virtual Connect (UVConn) and it promises to give its retail customers personalised, daily banking services, at their preferred time, place, and in seven languages initially.

The bank stated that with Finacle, it has also been able to transform its branch banking experience, by optimising branch and teller performance, minimising queues, enabling relationship manager mobility, and improving operational efficiencies.

With this, Union Bank’s customers can now interact with the bank on its WhatsApp official number, via the end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp messaging interface, from their registered mobile numbers with added levels of authentication.