Union Bank expands in Singapore





UBX, the financial technology venture studio and fund of Union Bank, hopes its Singapore headquarters will be a bridge for startups to enter the Philippine market.

UBX cited the wealth of startups and deep fintech talent pool as among the reasons why it is launching in the city-state. It also noted the rise of fintech in financial transactions, and the growth UBX ventures are experiencing, fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

UBX previously partnered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore in its Business Sans Borders (BSB) project.