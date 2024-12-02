Unilog, Apruve add payment functionalities to B2B ecommerce platform

With the integration, businesses are empowered to manage authorized buyers, credit applications, open invoices, purchase orders, purchase requisitions and payments—all in one place and online. Buyers, meanwhile, take advantage of a one-click, no-pay checkout experience.

One key benefit of the integration is corporate account management. Multiple buyers can be added to a single corporate account and all orders in one month are consolidated for a single payment.

The integration also allows for purchase order automation. It accepts POS from checkout, adds customized payment terms to any order and automates invoicing and payment reminders. Shoppers can even have their supervisors, client or someone in accounts payable to review and pay for their orders.

Apruve also takes care of all the financing and credit approvals needed for large online B2B purchases. This eliminates the risk associated with credit approvals, collections and cash flow management.

Through a partnership with FNB Bank, Apruve provides B2B businesses with a receivables financing option to offer buyers payment terms with no risk. Customers can be automatically approved for a credit limit of up to USD 50,000 and businesses are paid within 24 hours upon the generation of open invoice.