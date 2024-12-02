Unifimoney selects US program bank UMB Bank

Unifimoney allows users to deposit their funds in a high-interest checking account provided by UMB Bank – a hybrid account that means that 100% of consumer's funds are earning maximum interest 100% of the time.

Unifimoney is a fintech venture that integrates and automates saving, spending and investing serving high earning Millennials. It allows users to create a single account via their mobile that integrates a high-interest checking account, credit card and Robo advisory platform. Users automatically and by default model best practice in personal financial management, maximizing their passive income today and their long-term financial growth.