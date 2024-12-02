Unifimoney integrates with Q2's digital banking platform

This makes the trading platform pre-enabled to 450+ financial institutions (FIs) on the Q2 digital banking platform. FIs will have the option to provide their customers single sign-on access to the Unifimoney platform, featuring thousands of stocks and ETF's, over 50 cryptocurrencies and precious metals including gold, silver and platinum, as the press release says.

The Q2 Innovation Studio is a portfolio of technologies and programs that FIs and Q2 fintech partners can use to design, develop, and distribute digital banking products, services, and features. Through the Q2 Marketplace and Partner Accelerator Programs, FIs can select and deploy pre-integrated apps, without investing in development and implementation resources or the evaluation process.